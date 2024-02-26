Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 264,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Braze as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Braze during the third quarter worth about $4,377,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its holdings in Braze by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $57.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $682,873.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,605,920.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $11,448,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $682,873.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,605,920.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,457 shares of company stock worth $9,416,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

