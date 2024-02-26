Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,702 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.12% of AbCellera Biologics worth $14,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,310,000 after purchasing an additional 743,808 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,519,000. State Street Corp increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after purchasing an additional 120,418 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,811,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.38. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABCL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

