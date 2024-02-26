Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.62% of The RMR Group worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 930.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMR shares. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The RMR Group stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The RMR Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $29.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $766.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.33.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

