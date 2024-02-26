Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,893 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.73% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $13,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 39.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.56%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.