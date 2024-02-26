Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289,406 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.39% of Varonis Systems worth $12,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 24.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 56.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $49.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $52.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,069,229.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 227,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,931,945.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,069,229.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 227,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,945.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $751,290.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 422,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,479.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,377 shares of company stock valued at $18,881,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

