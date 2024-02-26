Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.24% of Timken worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Timken by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Timken by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 22.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Timken Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $80.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. Timken’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

