Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.24% of FTI Consulting worth $14,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after acquiring an additional 723,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 676,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $44,979,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 389,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,413,000 after buying an additional 110,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after buying an additional 110,448 shares during the period.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $216.10 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.39 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.11.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

