Federated Hermes Inc. Has $12.46 Million Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.23% of Workiva worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Workiva Stock Performance

WK opened at $87.47 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

