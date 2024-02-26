Federated Hermes Inc. Has $13.78 Million Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of CAVA Group worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $51.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

