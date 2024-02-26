Federated Hermes Inc. Has $13.81 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,703 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $13,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,099,000 after buying an additional 555,739 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,136,000 after buying an additional 229,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $50.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock worth $754,943,800. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DT

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.