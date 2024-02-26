Federated Hermes Inc. Has $14.33 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $14,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $5,121,311. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $864.44.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $958.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $978.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $878.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $786.79.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

