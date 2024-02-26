Federated Hermes Inc. Has $14.56 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,066 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $14,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $247.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.89 and a 200 day moving average of $206.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

