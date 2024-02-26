Federated Hermes Inc. Has $14.87 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Masimo worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Masimo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI stock opened at $132.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.81. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 80.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

