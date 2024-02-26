Federated Hermes Inc. Has $15.50 Million Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,262 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.97% of Vericel worth $15,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vericel by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vericel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vericel by 600.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the period.

Get Vericel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,705.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VCEL

Vericel Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $47.32 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -205.74 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50.

Vericel Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.