Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.52% of ICU Medical worth $14,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

ICUI opened at $103.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average is $106.59. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $212.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. CL King started coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,472.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

