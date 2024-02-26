Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,708 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Lazard worth $16,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,099,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,931,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 791,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 574,379 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,563,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,565,000 after acquiring an additional 436,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Lazard Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $38.55 on Monday. Lazard, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $42.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.18%.

Lazard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.