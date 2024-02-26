Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Receives $38.43 Average PT from Analysts

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHI. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

NYSE FHI opened at $35.23 on Friday. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,557.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 277,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 218,570 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,470,000 after purchasing an additional 562,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $6,864,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

