Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 155,386 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 319.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,386 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Exact Sciences worth $13,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $638,328,000 after acquiring an additional 173,174 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,753,000 after purchasing an additional 104,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,666,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 133,945 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of EXAS opened at $57.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,032 shares of company stock worth $2,204,588. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.