Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 365,964 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,964 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.31% of Alkermes worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 121.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Price Performance

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALKS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

