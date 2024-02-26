Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 393 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $13,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after acquiring an additional 166,320 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,771.92 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,312.00 and a 1-year high of $1,809.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,586.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,539.02. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.