Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 53,966 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 53,966 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.19% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $42,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KNX opened at $58.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

