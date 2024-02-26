Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Littelfuse worth $15,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $241.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $309.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

