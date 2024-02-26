Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $583,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,785,698.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,368 shares of company stock valued at $37,804,852 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $134.18 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

