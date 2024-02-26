Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 490.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,633 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.21% of AppFolio worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APPF. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AppFolio by 43.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 34.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $236.31 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.58 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,879.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.77.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPF. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

