Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of California Resources worth $12,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRC. Mariner LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 210,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 167,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in California Resources by 16.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 696,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 98,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 307.3% during the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 79,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC opened at $54.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $58.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRC

About California Resources

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

