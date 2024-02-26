Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 119,433 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,433 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter worth about $135,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Burford Capital Trading Up 2.0 %

Burford Capital stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

