Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 16,848 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,848 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 4.43% of Clarus worth $12,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Clarus by 7.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Clarus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

