Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,779 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of NVR worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $7,584.75 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,021.73 and a 1 year high of $7,617.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,170.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6,468.19.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $133.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,079 shares of company stock worth $57,488,910 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

