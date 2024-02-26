Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 18,867 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,867 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.54% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $15,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ANF opened at $122.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $123.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $75.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

See Also

