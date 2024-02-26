Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 29,508 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,508 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 138,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCRN. Benchmark lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

