Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 44,315 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44,315 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $232.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.55 and a 200-day moving average of $212.78. The company has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.54.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

