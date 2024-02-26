Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 63,299 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,299 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $15,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175,211 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $64,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $84.24 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $84.60. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

