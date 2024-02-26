Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 7,423 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Boise Cascade worth $17,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 43.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $129.42 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $143.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.27 and its 200-day moving average is $114.33.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

