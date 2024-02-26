Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ferroglobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GSM

Ferroglobe Trading Up 1.2 %

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

Shares of GSM opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 96.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 49.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.