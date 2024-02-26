Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,028,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $64.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $65.62.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

