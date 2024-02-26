Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.66-$4.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.10-$10.150 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.12 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.94-$0.97 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.3 %

FIS stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.20.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,620,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,846,000 after buying an additional 958,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,381,000 after buying an additional 367,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,144,000 after buying an additional 107,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $481,249,000 after purchasing an additional 124,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $383,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.