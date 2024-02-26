Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.430-$2.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.66-$4.76 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of FIS opened at $64.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

