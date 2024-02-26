Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.66-$4.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.10-$10.150 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.12 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.94-$0.97 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.3 %

FIS stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $65.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,620,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,259,846,000 after acquiring an additional 958,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after acquiring an additional 367,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,144,000 after acquiring an additional 107,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $481,249,000 after acquiring an additional 124,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $383,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,047 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

