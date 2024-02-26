Fiera Capital (FSZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

TSE:FSZ opened at C$7.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$649.53 million, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.91.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiera Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 207.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 22.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.