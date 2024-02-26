Financial Comparison: Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) & Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK)

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Tarena International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tarena International and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Tarena International currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 873.45%. Given Tarena International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tarena International is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Tarena International has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International -1.68% N/A -2.72% Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tarena International and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $357.84 million 0.03 $12.11 million ($0.50) -2.26 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $11.32 million 1.30 -$20.91 million N/A N/A

Tarena International has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services. The company offers education courses in information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, data analysis and business intelligence, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides robotics programming, graphical intelligent programming, NOI informatics Olympiad, Python artificial intelligence, high level hardware programming for secondary school, soft and hard programming enlightenment, creative programming starter, Python programming basics, and SPIKE starter and advanced under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company operates TMOOC.cn, an online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 642 courses covering mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 12 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services; and cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. In addition, it provides financial education services through financial investment educational platform, which offers global securities market, basic securities knowledge, fundamental analysis, and technical analysis courses; and flexible employment service by providing recruitment outsourcing services for employer's permanent staff hires. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.

