Financial Contrast: Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) vs. Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) and Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vistagen Therapeutics and Sensei Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistagen Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sensei Biotherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vistagen Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 429.80%. Given Sensei Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sensei Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Vistagen Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

27.2% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Vistagen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensei Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vistagen Therapeutics and Sensei Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistagen Therapeutics -3,073.51% -72.10% -61.24% Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A -44.68% -39.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vistagen Therapeutics and Sensei Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistagen Therapeutics $1.11 million 120.25 -$59.25 million N/A N/A Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$48.59 million ($1.32) -0.57

Sensei Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vistagen Therapeutics.

Summary

Sensei Biotherapeutics beats Vistagen Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines. Its product pipeline comprises PH94B, a fasedienol nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of social anxiety disorder; and PH10, a Ituvone nasal spray which is in Phase II development for the treatment of major depressive disorder. In addition, the company is also developing PH15, an early-stage investigational synthetic neuroactive steroid for the treatment of cognition improvement; PH80, an odorless and tasteless synthetic investigational pherine for the treatment of menopausal hot flashes and migraine; PH284, an early-stage investigational synthetic neuroactive steroid for the treatment of wasting syndrome Cachexia; and AV-101, an oral nmdr glycine site antagonist for depression and neurological disorders. Further, it has a license and collaboration agreement with EverInsight Therapeutics Inc. to develop and commercialize to address ophthalmologic and CNS disorders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways. The company's pipeline includes SNS-101, SNS-103, and SNS-102, monoclonal antibodies, which are in early development stages for the treatment of solid tumors. It has a collaboration with The University of Washington to conduct preclinical studies for its SNS-101 program. The company was formerly known as Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

