First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Down 0.7 %
FCAP opened at $27.80 on Monday. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.65.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
