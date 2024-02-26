First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

FCAP opened at $27.80 on Monday. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.65.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Capital by 59.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

