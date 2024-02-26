First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

First Capital Realty stock opened at C$20.86 on Monday. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$18.60 and a 1 year high of C$22.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.86.

