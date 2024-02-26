First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 15th

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

First Capital Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Capital Realty stock opened at C$20.86 on Monday. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$18.60 and a twelve month high of C$22.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.86.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.