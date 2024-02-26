First National Financial Co. (FN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$40.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.86. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.86 and a twelve month high of C$41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10.

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 32,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.01 per share, with a total value of C$1,250,338.95. Insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

