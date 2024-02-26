First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,734,000 after buying an additional 130,520 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 130.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $54.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

