First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,808 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $20,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSL. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 31,743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,250 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 125,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after buying an additional 32,767 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

