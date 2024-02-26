Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $788.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $222.97 and a 52 week high of $823.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

