Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $219.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.88.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Institutional Trading of Five Below

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 89.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after buying an additional 487,948 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after buying an additional 395,275 shares during the period.

Five Below Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.30. Five Below has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

