Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Floor & Decor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FND. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 3.2 %

FND opened at $117.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average of $97.57. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $117.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,603 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,481,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,951,000 after purchasing an additional 705,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,518,000 after purchasing an additional 627,256 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after purchasing an additional 531,891 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

